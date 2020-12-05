When Shahid Kapoor revealed what he wanted from Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and left fans stumped; THROWBACK

Shahid Kapoor, in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, had revealed some unique things which he wants from his colleagues Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

– the actor is known for his swag, dapper looks and stupendous acting prowess. He has won a million hearts with his versatility and has been giving his counterparts a tough fight. Besides, his quirky nature also bags the attention time and again. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is always seen flaunting his candid best attitude during the interview. Interestingly, we got hands on one of his throwback interviews with Pinkvilla, wherein he spoke about what all he wished to have from and .

During the conversation, Shahid was quizzed about what was that one thing he wanted to have from his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband Saif Ali Khan and Sasha’s reply left everyone intrigued. Well, the Jab We Met actor said that he wanted to play the role of Langda Tyagi in Omkara – a role which had won Saif a lot of appreciation. “That was an amazing character, I wish I would have got the opportunity to play that role especially with Vishal sir,” he added. Talking about Ranbir, Sasha said he wanted to have his legacy. He also mentioned, “I think the legacy he has behind him, the family that he is born to and the privilege that he had of interacting and growing up around people who have been so legendary. I think that’s a very special thing to have, very fortunate to be born in that kind of family.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s throwback video:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently working on Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey which happens to be the remake of Nani starrer Telugu sports drama of the same name. Apart from Shahid, the movie will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor seems to be super excited for Jersey as he shares another BTS photo of the movie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×