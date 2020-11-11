When Shahid Kapoor sneaked up on Mira Rajput & her sisters as they got ready and captured a candid PHOTO

Mira Rajput took to social media to share a candid photo clicked by husband Shahid Kapoor. In the photo featuring Mira with her sisters, we can see the gorgeous ladies getting ready for the day.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood duo that never fails to give fans couple goals, it is and Mira Rajput. From sharing adorable posts with each other on social media to stepping out together and owning the red carpet, Shahid and Mira have managed to make a special place in people's hearts. Often, the duo indulges in social media PDA and fans love every bit of it. Speaking of this, lately, several times Mira and Shahid have exchanged comments on each other's social media posts and recently, the star wife shared a cute throwback photo that was clicked by her hubby sneakily.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a photo in which one could see her getting ready with her sisters Noor Wadhwani and Priya Tulshan. While Mira looked all ready to go, her sisters were seen straightening their hair and dolling up. The candid moment between Mira and her sisters was sneakily captured in the frame by Shahid. The photo of the sisters getting ready together surely was an endearing sight for the star and he did not miss capturing it in the frame.

Sharing the photo, Mira expressed how much she was missing her sisters amid the ongoing pandemic. She wrote, "“Let’s click a proper picture” @priyatulshan @noor.wadhwani Missing you tons Trust @shahidkapoor to sneak this one in. #sisterhoodofthestraightner." The photo managed to leave fans impressed by Shahid's photography and Mira's wittiness.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post:

Meanwhile, recently, when Mira shared a video about parenting advice to fans, Shahid joked and dropped a hilarious comment on her post. He mentioned that people won't take her seriously as she does not look like a mother of 2 kids. Shahid currently is away shooting for his film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

