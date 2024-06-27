When Sharmila Tagore gifted Mercedes worth Rs 1 lakh to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi before marriage; Details inside

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married each other in 1968 and enjoyed a union till he passed away in 2011. The veteran actress recently discussed her time with him and opened up about their bond.

Sharmila also talked about when she gifted Mansoor a Mercedes before their marriage.

Sharmila Tagore on purchasing a Mercedes for Mansoor

During a recent interview with Kapil Sibal, Sharmila Tagore recalled gifting a Mercedes to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi before their marriage. Kapil was talking about how the actress has always been someone who bucked the trend. When he asked about her precious gift to her husband, she recalled that in those days, a Mercedes would cost Rs 1 lakh.

She added that one had to get approval before purchasing because it wasn't possible to buy a car directly at that time.

Sharmila Tagore calls Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Crew 'absurd'

The veteran actress also opened up about her daughter-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film, Crew. She said that it was "absurd beyond belief" to see three women pulling off this adventure onscreen, one landing a plane, one breaking a safe, and they are doing all kinds of things together.

She also praised the camaraderie between the lead actresses of the film i.e., Kareena, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Calling it "excellent," she said that they broke the notion that a woman is a woman’s worst enemy.

Sharmila Tagore on not sharing her assets with Tiger Pataudi

Earlier, she became a part of the YouTube show Paisa Vaisa with Anupam Gupta, where she talked about managing her finances and assets. The actress shared that she never shared her assets with her husband Mansoor, aka Tiger. She said everything she bought, like houses, cars, and jewelry, has always been in her name.

Sharmila's work front

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in the 2023 OTT film Gulmohar, which also had Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The film was loved by the audience. Fans are looking forward to seeing her in a new movie soon.

