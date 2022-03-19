When Shashi Kapoor told Shabana Azmi that she wasn't 'particularly good looking' but a very fine actress

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor needs no introduction. He was a brilliant actor and was a crush of many girls, owing to his good looks during the peak of his career. He had shared the screen space with legendary actresses including Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. However, in an interview with Filmfare in 1975, Shashi Kapoor told that he once told Zeenat that she can’t act for peanuts and told Shabana that she wasn’t a particularly good-looking woman. Let us find out more.

During the interview, he said, "Oh! sometimes I speak without thinking." He then continued, "I've told Zeenat that to her face. Yeah! I told her she's a good-looking woman, but she can't act for peanuts. So what's the big fuss about? I've told Shabana she wasn't particularly good looking but she is a very fine actress. I say what I feel that's why people don't like me, they are welcome to say it, it's all a matter of opinion."

To note, Shashi Kapoor had started his career in Bollywood as a child actor with the 1948 film Aag. It was directed by his brother Raj Kapoor. He then worked in several movies including Dharmputra, Suhana Safar, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewar, Namak Halaal, Shaan, and others. He was also four times National Awards winner and two times Filmfare Awards winner.

Shashi was married to Jennifer Kendal, who died in 1984 due to colon cancer. While Shashi Kapoor breathed his last at the age of 79 due to pneumonia on December 04, 2017.

