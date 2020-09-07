When Shilpa Shetty ‘reeled’ through Spain, Japan, and other cities and relived her vacations; Take a look

Today, we rounded up Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Reel videos on Instagram that give us a sneak-peek into her vacations. Check it out

is a social media star and every time she posts a photo or video on the ‘gram’, it goes viral in no time. From her solo selfies, loved-up photos with beau Raj Kundra to her workout videos, Shilpa is pure goals and today, we decided to browse through Shilpa Shetty’s Reels on Instagram. Well, we all know that Instagram has introduced the reels option and Shilpa Shetty has made the most of it. Not workout videos but Shilpa has made her fans reel into her vacation such as Japan, Greece and other places.

Yes, amid the pandemic, she all of us are mostly indoors, Shilpa Shetty has been making the most of the free time and has been using the Reels feature to virtually make us travel with her to different cities across the world. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. Also, she will be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, a sequel to his 2003 film Hungama.

When Shilpa Shetty reeled into our hearts with her throwback vacay video of running on the beach

If you look at Shilpa’s reels option, you’d see how beautifully she makes us travel with her to her vacations. At the beginning of August, when all of us were quarantining at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shilpa Shetty reeled into our hearts with her throwback video of running on the beach and alongside the video, her caption read, ““Can’t wait for the days when we threw “caution to the wind..” Happy August everyone!””

When Shilpa Shetty was posing for a photo at one of her recent vacations

Since all of us are amidst a pandemic, Shilpa Shetty and her family are quarantining at home as much as they can and on one such day, she took to reels and reflected upon the time when social distancing was not a thing and we could pack our bags and travel whenever and wherever we wanted to. In this video, we can see Shilpa posing for a photo rocking her skirt and tee look and alongside the reel video, she wrote, “This is me, waiting for better days---what’s keeping you motivated today,,,”

When the actress reeled with nostalgia in Japan

“Reeling with nostalgic in Kyoto,” was Shilpa’s Reel caption as she walked through the gardens of Japan.

When the actress made us miss our vacations amid pandemic

“Physically in Mumbai, but mentally…I’m REELing in Spain..” as she reeled into our feed by sharing a video from her vacation.

