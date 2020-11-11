When Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback PHOTO from Manali and revealed her ‘sabr ka phal’

Shilpa Shetty recently took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her from Manali where she was shooting for her upcoming film Hungama 2.

The actress can be seen sporting a casual outfit with a pair of sunglasses. The picturesque hills of Manali can be seen in the background of the snap and she captioned it as, “In frame: Main aur mere sabr ke dher saare phal #WaybackWednesday #ManaliDiaries #throwbackpic #gratitude #blessed.”

A few days back, Shilpa wrapped up the shoot of Sabbir Khan’s directorial Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and singer-actress Shirley Setia in key roles. After wrapping up the shooting schedule, the actress shared a picture with the team and wrote, “The #NikammaShootWrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me... I’ve had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! We’ve spent so much time together that I’m really going to miss all the madness, but I’m taking back memories that will last a lifetime... all thanks to my director, Sabbir Khan, Abhimanyu, and Shirley. Can’t wait for you all to see the result of our labour of love! For now.. it’s a WRAP..Yaaaaay!” The Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor also shared the same still and wrote, “Andddd that's a wrap! #Nikamma #2021.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Dishkiyaoon. Next, she will be seen in the sequel of 2003 hit film Hungama with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

