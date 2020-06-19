When Shraddha Kapoor called Sushant Singh Rajput curious, unique and a very giving actor; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput and shared screen space for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and while the film was a massive hit, fans totally loved their chemistry. As we speak, Chhichhore will be Sushant’s last theatrical release as the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and post his demise, Shraddha Kapoor was papped at his last rites. Later, an emotional Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Sushant recalling their shootings days and crediting Sushant as an intelligent and special person who was always inquisitive about universe and life , in general.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Shraddha Kapoor wherein she talks about Sushant Singh Rajput and tags him as a unique person. “Buhut Acha laga to work with Sushant. He is a very unique kind of a person. He is extremely curious about the workings of the world and woh buhut curious rehte hai ki universe kaise kaam karta hai, kaise chalta hai. Unhe kitabo mein buhut dilchasbi hai Aur unhe sikhane ka buhut mann hota hai.” Adding, Shraddha said that Sushant is a very curious person and while shooting for Chhichhore, she said, “We would talk about books in the middle of our shot, you know which books is he reading. It was amazing to work with him, he is an extremely giving actor.”

As for Sushant, in the latest, the Bandra Police has recorded statements of 11 people, including Sushant's father, his sisters, his close friend Mahesh Chhabra and more, in connection with the actor's suicide, and as for his family, Sushant’s father had said that he wasn’t aware of his son’s depression. Also yesterday, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was interoggated for nine hours by the police and as per reports, Rhea had said that Sushant wasn’t taking his medications and that they fought recently.

