When Shraddha Kapoor got scared and ended up laughing looking at her new look; Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor getting spooked by her own look in a throwback video that was taken during the shoot of her 2018 film Batti Gul Meter Chalu will leave you in splits.

began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in the year 2011. She gained wide recognition for playing a singer in the commercially successful romantic drama Aashiqui 2 which was released in the year 2013. The following year, she portrayed a character based on Ophelia in Vishal Bhardwaj's critically acclaimed drama Haider in the year 2014 which is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet. Shraddha has so far entertained the audience with some amazing films like Ek Villain, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, Baaghi 3 and more.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Shraddha which was taken during the shoot of her 2018 film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. If you must have remembered the actress donned a quirky look in the movie. Her curled up hair with dark coloured eyeshadows and unique dressing style was the highlight of the movie. In the video shared by a fan, Shraddha is seen looking at herself in the mirror and then all of a sudden she gets spooked on looking at herself. The actress had curled up one side of her hair whereas the other half of her hair was straight. At first, Shraddha got scared looking at her hair and then she ended up laughing looking at this new look of hers.

For the uninitiated, directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also starred , Divyendu Sharma, and . The film was released worldwide on 21 September 2018 to a mixed response. The movie revolved around the lives of three childhood friends, SK, Lalita and Sundar. Things take a shocking turn after Sundar's printing press receives an extremely inflated electricity bill.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

