When Sidharth Malhotra made rumoured GF Kiara Advani blush on what his ‘dil’ wants in this THROWBACK video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest rumoured couples on the block. The news of their affair had surfaced right after these two started for their movie Shershaah. Now that the movie has been released, fans have seen their on-screen chemistry and also have loved it. Both the stars have often shared videos and pictures with each other during the promotion of their movie last year and it was during this time that Karan Johar, who was the producer of Shershaah had left both Kiara and Sid in a fix with his question in a live session.

In this throwback video, we can see Sidharth Malhotra in the frame and hear Karan Johar ask him a question. KJo asked him, “One word when I say Kiara”. After hearing this question, Sid looked at Kiara Advani and smiled and immediately KJo told him, “you can say ‘yeh dil maange more’”. Sidharth laughed and said, “oh ya I was about to say that”. We can hear many people laughing in the background and Kiara said, “He is so bad”. After this when Karan said, “Oh there’s more of Kiara he would like”, we could see the actress blushing hard.

Take a look:

Today as Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from every corner. Apart from Kiara Advani, other Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma and others too took to their Instagram stories to wish the birthday boy.

Meanwhile on the work front, in 2022, Kiara Advani will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has been slated to release in the coming months. She is also in the lead cast of Govinda Naam Mera which stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

