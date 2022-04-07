When sleepy Ananya Panday posed with Bhavana & Chunky Panday for a perfect family portrait

Ananya Panday is one of the most talented actresses of the new generation. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan and is heaping praises for her performance. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures of her looking gorgeous. Well, this time her mom Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of baby Ananya and her sister as they pose with Chunky Panday.

In the picture that Bhavana Pandey shared we can see baby Ananya Panday in between her mom and father Chunky Panday. Ananya, who is dressed in white attire looks sleepy and not interested to pose whereas her sister Rysa who too is in white clothes holds a book in her hand and is on her mom’s lap. Bhavna is all smiles and Chunky looks quite handsome. Sharing this pic, Bavana wrote, “When sleepy kids are forced to take pictures #parentsbelike .”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has her first Pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She was currently making headlines for her personal life as the reports of her breaking up with rumoured BF Ishaan Khatter surfaced on the internet.

