When Somy Ali supported Aishwarya Rai for filing an FIR against domestic violence while in her relationship

Somy Ali was one of the biggest actresses in the ’90s and acted alongside Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in several films. By her own admission, Somy completed a total of 10 films in Bollywood before leaving the industry. In a previous chat with Navixha Bagga of Organicize Your Life, Somy spoke about dealing with sexual harassment and rape since the age of 5. Somy, who runs the foundation ‘No More Tears’ in the USA against the acts of sexual harassment and domestic violence candidly opened up about her own struggle with abuse.

Whilst talking about her short stint in Bollywood and her days in India, Somy Ali stood up in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and was praised for filing an FIR against domestic violence whilst being in a relationship. The interviewer asked about the predator of sexual violence being prevalent across cultures but more of astigmatism in the South Asian Culture. Somy answered by saying, “Absolutely, it’s very depressing that we are approaching 2021, and kudos to Aishwarya Rai because she was the only woman who actually went out and filed an FIR against domestic violence.” She added by saying, “While in her relationship and she was the only for the lack of a better term with the guts and courage to go out and file a police complaint”.

Somy further mentioned that she ‘salutes’ Aishwarya Rai, she said, “I respect her and commend her for taking that stand”. Somy also spoke about meeting Salman Khan at the age of 16 while he was in a relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani for 5 years & was on a verge of getting married.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: I was exposed to a great deal of darkness while growing up: Somy Ali