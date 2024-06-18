When Sonakshi Sinha revealed dad Shatrughan Sinha doesn't want her to leave his house after marriage

Sonakshi Sinha has been stealing the limelight for her alleged wedding with beau Zaheer Iqbal these days. While the couple is yet to announce their marriage on social media, celebrities like Poonam Dhillon and Honey Singh have confirmed that the wedding is indeed happening.

If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi and Zaheer are getting married on June 23.

Now, let's take you back to 2012, when the actress once revealed that her dad, veteran actor-politician, Shatrughan Sinha, didn't want her to leave his house after marriage and move to her in-laws' place.

When Sonakshi Sinha talked about Shatrughan Sinha's view on her marriage

Two years after her debut in Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Simi Grewal's show, India's Most Desirable. In one of the segments, Simi called Shatrughan Sinha "strict and conservative."

Sonakshi admitted it, saying, "Every father is concerned when his daughter is concerned." The Dabangg actress said that his father has pampered her a lot.

Calling herself an "apple of his eyes," the Heeramandi star shared that he wants to "build a house" for her where she can "bring her husband". "He doesn't want to let me go away to my husband's house. He wants to bring my husband to our house," she added.

Sonakshi's mom, former actress Poonam Sinha, also called Shatrughan Sinha a "conservative father".

"He is as conservative as any father can be, and I would say much more, because coming from the background he comes from, he is extra conservative about her," she said.

Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi Sinha's marriage

Cut to 2024, Shatrughan Sinha was recently quizzed about Sonakshi Sinha's alleged marriage. In an interview with the Bombay Times, the senior actor said that he is "neither confirming nor denying" her wedding news.

"Ek hi to beti hai meri...Time will tell. She will always have my blessings," the 77-year-old actor said.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invitation went viral on the Internet, revealing that the couple has been in a relationship for seven years.

On the work front, Sonakshi and Zaheer will collaborate for their upcoming film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran. They first worked together in the film, Double XL in 2022.

