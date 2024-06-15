When Sonakshi Sinha revealed her family doesn't ask about her marriage: 'Even my parents are not bothered'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is preparing to tie the knot with her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, following a seven-year relationship. Speculation has been rife for some time, and now guests are beginning to share their excitement about being invited.

With the wedding garnering significant attention, let's reflect on when Sonakshi mentioned that the media was more curious about her marriage plans than her own family.

Sonakshi Sinha on media's fascination with her wedding

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha expressed her preference for being recognized for her professional achievements rather than her personal life. She acknowledged people's curiosity and desire to know about her life, noting that they are free to speculate as much as they wish.

The Heeramandi actress mentioned that she would not share her personal life with the world until she felt ready. She explained that she has always been a private person, evident in her social media presence and the places she chooses to visit or avoid. She emphasized that balancing her public and private life is straightforward for her, and she will only share what she wishes to disclose and nothing more.

Referring to the frequent queries about her marriage and husband on search engines, Sonakshi Sinha responded, "Even my parents don't ask me so much about my marriage than the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them".

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Pahlaj Nihalani, a close friend of Shatrughan Sinha, recently confirmed the wedding. He expressed his excitement about being part of Sonakshi's big day, referring to himself as her 'mama' in an interview with Zoom.

The wedding invitation for Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal was leaked recently, causing a stir on social media. The invitation depicts the couple sharing a romantic moment in a snowy mountain setting. Part of the text on the invite reads, "We're making it official! (Finally)," confirming that "the rumors were true!"

