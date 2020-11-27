When Sonam Kapoor gave a sneak peek of her romantic life with Anand Ahuja & talked about her first date

In an earlier interaction with Pinkvilla, Sonam Kapoor spilled the beans on her love for Anand Ahuja and their married life. Check out her answers below.

and Anand Ahuja are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. Their love story is simple yet the one that will strike a chord with other girls. The power couple, who met through a common friend, has been enjoying marital bliss since they tied the knot in 2018. Be it any occasion, the two of them always set major couple goals and make heads turn with their sizzling chemistry. The Neerja star has been quite vocal about her undying love for her hubby and often talks about her romantic life. She does not shy away from divulging the details of her love life. Speaking of this, it reminds us of the time when the fashionista had shared with us the details of her first date, first fight and much more confessions about her love story with Anand.

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Sonam played a fun quiz with us and spilled the beans on most of her first moments with her soul mate. On being asked about the first song that she dedicated to her husband, she said they have their own song. When quizzed about the first film they have seen together, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star revealed that the couple watched together a few episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which is Anand’s favourite show.

Further, when asked about their first fight, Sonam said they argue on stupid and sweet things, adding that her husband often gets ‘annoyed at her habit of not messaging and calling him enough.’ The gorgeous actress also pointed out that Anand hates dancing but they both danced together for the first time at the Coldplay concert. Ask her who the first one to apologize is, she gives the honest answer. Talking about the same she said it’s always her fault adding that “Anand is like Gautam Buddha” while laughing off.

When asked about the first time she told about Anand to her family, Sonam asserted that happned within months of dating, adding that he decided to marry her on the day they met. On the personal front, the Veere Di Wedding star is currently in Dubai with Anand and has been dropping glimpses of it on social media.

Read Also: Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on ‘gorgeous soul’ Natasha: Wish you love and happiness

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×