When style meets comfort, the result is Sidharth Malhotra, in his swagger & stylish tracksuit look; PIC

Sidharth Malhotra is one such actor whose style is loved by everyone. His swag and fashion sense is always talked about. Sid is quite active on social media and always makes sure to entertain his fans with his dapper pictures. Well, the actor is riding high on the success of his recently released movie and Karan Johar too announced another exciting project of the actor that has got all the fans excited. Today yet again Sidharth took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of himself looking stylish in a tracksuit.

In the picture, we can see Sidharth Malhotra sitting on a bench in an open background. He can be seen wearing a grey tracksuit. He is wearing a white tee inside his zipper. Sid looks dapper in his shades and can be seen posing for the camera with his head tilted on one side. Sharing this picture Sid wrote ‘Hi’. Well, this picture of the actor sure is giving us weekend vibes and shows us what style meets comfort looks like.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from Mission Majnu, Sid is also shooting for Indra Kumar’s slice of life comedy, Thank God, which features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is gearing up for a 2022 opening, on the big screen. In November, Sid collaborates with Dharma on a yet-untitled aerial action thriller, which will mark the directorial debut of Pushkar and Sagar. The actor is also in talks for the official remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film, DJ.

