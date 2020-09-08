When Suhana Khan set the internet ablaze as she turned into the most gorgeous ‘island girl’; See PHOTOS

Today, Suhana Khan took to social media to share a series of throwback photos as she tagged herself as the ‘island girl’; Take a look

Ever since has made her Instagram account public, she has been blessing our feeds with her latest photos and video- from sharing candid clicks to sharing photos of Aryan and Abram to sharing photos with her BFFs. And today, Suhana yet again, brightened up the day when she posted a solo photo wherein she turned into an ‘island girl’ as she was seen posing for the camera. Alongside the photo, Suhana wrote, “islandgirl…” While in one photo, she is sitting on the rocks, the other photo has Suhana click a selfie at the beach.

In the photo, the star kid is seen wearing a one-shoulder black top with a black and white flowing skirt, and soon after, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep dropped a number of black heart emojis. Now as we speak, Suhana Khan is quarantining in Mumbai with her parents- and , and prior to the lockdown, Suhana Khan was studying in New York. A few days back, Suhana had shared pictures from filming during quarantine and her caption read, “Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying quarantine filming.” While one of the photos was a closeup of her face, with tears rolling down her cheeks, the other photo was a somber one.

After completing her education in Mumbai, Suhana went to the UK to study at the Ardingly College in Sussex. In 2019, she joined the New York University and is currently studying filmmaking there. On the occasion of Rakhi, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of brothers- and AbRam, to wish them on the auspicious festival of Rakhi.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan spends her quarantine evenings at Mannat by gazing at the sea and we totally love her view; Watch

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×