'When Sunny Deol told me...': Dharmendra showers love on grandson Rajveer Deol, Paloma for debut film Dono

The trailer of Dono starring debutantes Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon has finally been released. The trailer video was launch on September 4. The day became even more eventful for the Deols as carrying the legacy forward; Rajveer is going to embark on his acting journey. Proud parents, Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon were present at the launch to hype up the newbies, Rajveer and Paloma. Nonetheless, the debutants also received the sweetest wish from the veteran actor Dharmendra who wished his grandson all the luck through a video. The message was also played during the launch event.

Dharmendra has best wish for ‘Dono’ newbies Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon

While Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2, his son, Rajveer Deol, the younger Deol, is poised to make his acting debut with Dono. The trailer of the film was launched today. For his new beginning, the overjoyed grandfather, Dharmendra shared a sweet message for his grandson. In the video played during the launch, the legendary actor revealed that when his son, Sunny Deol informed him about Rajveer making his debut soon, he was really happy to hear the news.

In the video, Dharmendra can be heard speaking in Hindi and sharing, “Sunny ne mujhe ek din bataya apna Rajveer ek film kar raha hai, grandfather khush ho jata hai. Rajshri productions ki hai, it is done. Bohot achi film banegi. Main dua karta hoon, aur Rajveer aur Paloma, ye naye jab aate hai actors, mujhe bhi maloom hai, main jab naya aaya tha to kya kya armaan hote hai. Duan deta hoon ki film bohot chale, Rajshri productions ka aur bol-bala ho. (One fine day, Sunny told me that our Rajveer is doing a film, being a grandfather, the news made me really happy. Backed by Rajshri Productions, I knew a good film would be made. I wish both Rajveer and Paloma all the best. I know what a new actor aspires to be. I was also new at one point. I really wish that the film works really well and that Rajshri Productions grow in leaps and bounds)”

About Dono

Dono is an upcoming film that will mark the acting debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. Helmed by Avnish Barjatya, the film set on the backdrop of a destination wedding is slated to hit the big screens on October 5 this year.

