When Surekha Sikri demanded to earn ‘respectfully’ and denied ‘charity’ amidst financial crisis reports

The legendary Surekha Sikri passed away this morning at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. There was a time when the late actress denied charity even though she was out of work.

It indeed is a sad day for the entire industry as we have lost yet another gem. This morning, the legendary actress Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75. Reportedly, she suffered a cardiac arrest after several months of illness. Although she was a big name in the industry and has also won National Awards, despite that her financial condition was not good. In 2020, it was reported that the late actress was admitted to the hospital after she suffered a brain stroke. And it was during this time that she needed financial help.

Later, Surekha Sikri and her manager denied the reports, which originated from the nurse treating her. A Navbharat Times report quoted the late actresses nurse as saying, "I rushed her to the hospital and is currently being treated. I couldn't get her admitted to any other hospital because of the high fees. We do not have that kind of money."

After these reports started doing the rounds and grabbed a lot of attention, Surekha Sikri's manager clarified the nurse's statements. Vivek Sidhwani (manager), in a statement to Mid-Day, said, "That was incorrectly put out in the press. Surekhaji has her own finances and the family, including her son, is by her side. There is no need for financial assistance for now. Many of her well-wishers, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance. They have been informed that the family is taking care of everything and giving her the best possible treatment. We would like to acknowledge everyone who reached out to us."

Last year the late actress also spoke against the Government rules, which stated that those above 65 years of age would be prohibited to work. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I don’t want any wrong impression to be created among people that I am going around begging people for money. I don’t want charity. Yes, many have reached out to me, which is very kind of them. I really feel grateful. But I’ve not taken anything from anyone. Give me work, and I want to earn respectfully."

In 2018, Surekha Sikri had suffered from a brain stroke that left her partially paralysed. She took time to recover because she was unable to take up much work, so the financial crisis reports came into the limelight.

She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories.

Rest in peace Surekha Sikri!

