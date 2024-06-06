When Suresh Oberoi sat outside RGV's office with son Vivek Oberoi's photo; veteran actor recalls 'second struggle'

Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's directorial venture, Company, in 2002. Vivek received a Filmfare award in the Best Male Debut category for his performance in the film. But was it easy for Vivek to bag the role of Chandrakant Nagre aka Chandu, the gangster, in his first movie, Company?

Vivek's father, actor Suresh Oberoi, played a major role in his debut. Suresh recently spoke about his contribution to his son, Vivek Oberoi's career in the Hindi film industry.

Suresh Oberoi recalls his 'second struggle'

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suresh Oberoi, who is known for films like Parinda, Tezaab and Raja Hindustani, was asked about his reaction when Vivek decided to pursue acting. The Tezaab actor proudly said that he has groomed him since his childhood days.

He shared that Vivek did stage shows, took acting classes, and pursued courses with his dad's senior from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Suresh Oberoi then recalled his 'struggle' to launch his son, Vivek Oberoi in Bollywood.

"I would sit outside offices with his photos in my hand. Ram Gopal Varma's office and all these other offices. It was a second struggle for me," the 77-year-old actor said. Vivek Oberoi later got his first film with Ram Gopal Varma, he added.

Suresh Oberoi lauds Vivek's performance in Company

Suresh Oberoi further said that his son, Vivek is an excellent actor, while adding that when he watched Company, he reacted by saying, "Waah! Kya actor hai yaar! (Wow! What a great actor he is.)"

The Parinda actor also mentioned Vivek's second film, Saathiya's success at the box office, "Saathiya toh utarne ka naam hi nahin leti thi. Kitni filmein aati-jaati thi Saathiya chal rahi thi (Saathiya ran successfully in theatres)."

Vivek Oberoi's work front

Vivek Oberoi's other notable works include Shootout at Lokhandwala, Omkara, Rakta Charitra and Yuva. He also worked in films like Road, Masti, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Kaal, and Kisna: The Warrior Poet. Vivek also starred in PM Narendra Modi, a biographical drama film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was recently seen in Rohit Shetty-directed web series, Indian Police Force, this year.

