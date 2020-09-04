When Sushant Singh asked his sister to fly to India to watch M S Dhoni: The Untold Story together in theatre

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s USA-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram to dig out an old and unseen photo of her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput from the family album and in the photo, we can see Sushant Singh Rajput surrounded by his sisters while they pose for a photo. The photo, which was clicked in October 2016, a few days after the release on M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, is when Sushant Singh Rajput asked Shweta to fly down to India so that they could watch his movie- M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, together, and Shweta, by way of the post, reveals that she was so excited that she took the first plane to India to celebrate her brother’s success.

In the photo, Sushant is seen lying on the bed while his sisters are seen smiling from ear to ear and celebrating his success and alongside the photo, she wrote, “It was Oct of 2016, Bhai had asked me to fly down from USA so that all of us can watch Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre. I was sooo proud of him and so excited that I took the first plane I got to reach India and celebrate Bhai’s success together I miss you so much Bhai. God, give me the strength to bear this loss. #MyBrotherTheBest #MissYouBhai…” Soon after, fans of the late actor left comment blessing the family and hoping for justice.

Now we all know that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and yesterday, the CBI released the first statement after taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the statement, CBI rubbished the 'fake news' narrative spreading in the media, and asserted that 'no details have been shared' with anyone. The statement read, “The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation. CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI."

Check out the post here:

Credits :Instagram

