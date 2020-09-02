  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sushant Singh donated 1.25 crore towards Nagaland floods & actor’s sister called him ‘compassionate’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).
35453 reads Mumbai
When Sushant Singh donated 1.25 crore towards Nagaland floods & actor’s sister called him ‘compassionate’When Sushant Singh donated 1.25 crore towards Nagaland floods & actor’s sister called him ‘compassionate’
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a letter from the Chief Minister of Nagaland to thank Sushant for his contribution of 1 crore 25 lakhs towards the Chief Minister’s relief fund when Nagaland suffered massively due to the natural calamity. Sharing the letter from the CM of Nagaland, Shweta’s caption read, “A Compassionate Heart which was open for All️ My Bhai always wanted to lend a helping hand...Love you Bhai...Thanks for being YOU! #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #StayUnited..”

Now as we speak, the CBI is investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and after interrogating Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others, yesterday, Rhea’s parents, too, were summoned by the agency. That said, as per latest reports, officers of the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), who are part of the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, have reportedly told India Today that the probe team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that Rajput was murdered. While the case is still open, the CBI officials say they are focusing on the suicide angle and examining if a case can be made for abetment to suicide.

According to the team conducting the probe, none of the forensic reports, statements of the key suspects or the reconstruction of the crime scene suggest that this is a case of homicide. Also, in the latest, the NCB has nabbed two drug peddlers who were suspected to have links with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushan Singh Rajput's niece Mallika throws shade on Lakshmi Manchu's selective reaction in her latest tweet

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
Anonymous 1 hour ago

I'm proud of him. I'm glad he came to Bollywood and became to threat to the good for nothing cheap starkids. Let Bollywood rot with these starkids now.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement