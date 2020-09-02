When Sushant Singh donated 1.25 crore towards Nagaland floods & actor’s sister called him ‘compassionate’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a letter from the Chief Minister of Nagaland to thank Sushant for his contribution of 1 crore 25 lakhs towards the Chief Minister’s relief fund when Nagaland suffered massively due to the natural calamity. Sharing the letter from the CM of Nagaland, Shweta’s caption read, “A Compassionate Heart which was open for All️ My Bhai always wanted to lend a helping hand...Love you Bhai...Thanks for being YOU! #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #StayUnited..”

Now as we speak, the CBI is investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and after interrogating Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others, yesterday, Rhea’s parents, too, were summoned by the agency. That said, as per latest reports, officers of the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), who are part of the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, have reportedly told India Today that the probe team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that Rajput was murdered. While the case is still open, the CBI officials say they are focusing on the suicide angle and examining if a case can be made for abetment to suicide.

According to the team conducting the probe, none of the forensic reports, statements of the key suspects or the reconstruction of the crime scene suggest that this is a case of homicide. Also, in the latest, the NCB has nabbed two drug peddlers who were suspected to have links with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

