When Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon danced to Main Tera Boyfriend amid loud cheers from audiences; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s swansong Dil Bechara released digitally on July 24, 2020 and the film was directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shared screen space in Raabta and although the film bombed at the box office, however, the biggest highlight of the film was Kriti and Sushant’s chemistry. That said, post Sushant’s untimely demise, Kriti Sanon was snapped at his last rites, and later, an emotional Kriti took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for the late actor as she said that while a piece of her heart has gone with him, a piece of his heart she will always keep alive.

Now, post Sushant’s demise, fans of the late actor have been digging deep in the archives to share old, throwback and unseen videos of the actor and today, we got our hands on a video from the promotions of Raabta wherein Kriti and Sushant are seen dancing to Main Tera Boyfriend amid loud cheers from audiences. In the said video, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon dance to the famous song- Main Tera Boyfriend and fans can’t get enough of them as they loudly cheer for the couple.

As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara has released digitally and Kriti Sanon took to social media to laud the film and celebrate Sushant’s work as Manny as one of his finest works.

Check out Sushant and Kriti's throwback video here:

