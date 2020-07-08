When Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan celebrated at the wrap up party of Kedarnath; THROWBACK video

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara has released online and the film will digitally release on July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and since then, all of Sushant fans have been expressing a sense of grief over his untimely demise. To celebrate the actor, and his films, fans have been digging deep into the archives to share throwback photos and videos of the actor and today, we got our hands on a video that has Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput cut cakes and make merry on the wrap up party of Kedarnath. In the said video, we can see Sara and Sushant cutting a cake while director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Kapoor cheer for the entire cast and crew.

Well, it was in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan shared screen space for the first time, and during the trailer release of the film, Sara had said that Sushant was like a guiding force on the sets of the film and helped her immensely during the shooting. Now as we speak, the Mumbai police are investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case and the police have so far recorded the statements of at least 29 people in connection with the case. Earlier, Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the deceased actor’s co-star from the film Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi were also questioned by Mumbai Police.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali, too was questioned in relation to Sushant’s demise, it is being reported that the police will also interrogate film director Shekhar Kapur in connection with Rajput’s suicide. As we speak, the trailer of Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara has released online and the film will digitally release on July 24, 2020

