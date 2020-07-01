When Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande’s loved up frames covered the entire wall of her house; Throwback

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput was dating Ankita Lokhande for almost six years after the two met on the sets of a television show. After calling it quits, Sushant and Ankita were cordial with each other and when Sushant congratulated Ankita for her Bollywood debut, Ankita, too, responded to Sushant’s message on social media. That said, post Sushant’s untimely demise after the late actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, ex-girlfriend Ankita was snapped with producer Sandip Singh as the two visited Sushant’s house to meet his family and offer their condolences.

While all of Sushant’s friends were shocked with the demise, reports suggest that Ankita Lokhande was shattered after she learnt of Sushant’s demise as her friends revealed that she was going through an emotional turmoil and since she knew Sushant’s family, she visited the late actor's Mumbai house. Now after Sushant's tragic suicide, fans of the late actor have been sharing throwback photos and videos of him on social media and amidst a host of photos, several throwback videos and pictures of Ankita and Sushant, too, have surfaced online and one such photo that grabbed eyeballs was a photo of Ankita Lokhande and her mother wherein this Manikarnika actress can be seen posing with her mother and what caught our attention was the background in the photograph which has a wall full of photo frames.

In the said photo, the photo frames on the wall are filled with pictures of Sushant and Ankita from back when they were together. Also, while Ankita is posing with her mother, another photo frame of Sushant and Ankita is kept on the table which shows a selfie of Ankita with the late actor. On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite

