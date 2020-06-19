When Sushant Singh Rajput asked Chhichhore’s Nitesh Tiwari to sign him for another film as his birthday gift

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhicchore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

As we all know, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and that makes his last theatrical release to be Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. Chhichhore, as we know, was a massive hit at the box office and on Sushant’s birthday, Nitesh Tiwari took to social media to share a BTS photo from the sets of the film as he penned a heartwarming note for the late actor which read, “Wish you health, happiness and peace brother. Have a fab b'day @sushantsinghrajput…” Soon after, Sushant Singh Rajput thanked the director and left a comment asking him to sign him for another film as his birthday gift as he wrote, “Thank you so much sir. Gift mein apni ek aur koi film mein chance dedena please.”

Well, only if Sushant didn’t claim his life and gave another chance to Nitesh Tiwari to sign him for another film. Well, post Sushant’s untimely demise, Nitesh Tiwari, in an interview, informed that Sushant was excited about the projects he was doing and that they wanted to launch some things and the ace director also revealed that they exchanged conversation 10 days ago prior to his demise and Sushant even asked about Ashwiny and kids.

Post his demise, Sushant’s Chhichhore co-star, , was snapped at the actor’s last rites, and yesterday, Shraddha took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Sushant to bid him a final goodbye as he recalled spending a musical evening at his house and watching the moon from his telescope as she wrote, “Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!”

Check out Nitesh Tiwari's post here:



