  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sushant Singh Rajput clicked goofy selfies with Kiara Advani during MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s shoot

Sushant Singh Rajput’s old photos with Kiara Advani have been going viral on social media post the actor’s demise. The 34-year-old actor’s demise has left his fans in a state of grief.
8616 reads Mumbai
When Sushant Singh Rajput clicked goofy selfies with Kiara Advani during MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s shootWhen Sushant Singh Rajput indulged in goofy fun with Kiara Advani during MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s shoot
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This week began on a sad and shocking note for Bollywood as the 34-year-old Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his apartment in Mumbai. The actor who gave us hits like Chhichhore, MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and more was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His demise left his close friends and industry in a state of shock. Kiara Advani, who worked with Sushant in MS: Dhoni’s biopic, was also extremely saddened by the news. 

She shared a throwback photo and remembered her former co-star. Now, we stumbled upon some throwback photos of Sushant and Kiara that are bound to make you miss the late actor. In the throwback photos, Sushant is seen having fun with his co-star. From smiling and posing to making goofy faces for the camera, Sushant and Kiara can be seen having fun on the sets of their film. Seeing the throwback photos, fans were extremely heartbroken over the demise of the talented actor.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video of jamming in the car on Kya Hua Tera Vada will leave you emotional

When the news of Sushant’s demise broke, Kiara was left heartbroken. She shared a throwback photo with Sushant with a heartbreak emoticon. Apart from Kiara, stars like Disha Patani, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and others expressed grief and shock on social media over Sushant's demise. 

Here are Kiara Advani and Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback photos:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s post mortem report had reportedly confirmed that the actor had passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant’s last rites were performed at Vile Parle, Mumbai in the presence of his friends and family. Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan, Mukesh Chhabra and more were present for Sushant’s funeral and paid their last respects to the late actor along with his family. Kriti even penned a note a day after Sushant’s demise and remembered her close friend and Raabta co-star. On screen, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore. His final film, Dil Bechara was being readied for release. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement