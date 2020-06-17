When Sushant Singh Rajput clicked goofy selfies with Kiara Advani during MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s shoot

Sushant Singh Rajput’s old photos with Kiara Advani have been going viral on social media post the actor’s demise. The 34-year-old actor’s demise has left his fans in a state of grief.

This week began on a sad and shocking note for Bollywood as the 34-year-old Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his apartment in Mumbai. The actor who gave us hits like Chhichhore, MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and more was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His demise left his close friends and industry in a state of shock. Kiara Advani, who worked with Sushant in MS: Dhoni’s biopic, was also extremely saddened by the news.

She shared a throwback photo and remembered her former co-star. Now, we stumbled upon some throwback photos of Sushant and Kiara that are bound to make you miss the late actor. In the throwback photos, Sushant is seen having fun with his co-star. From smiling and posing to making goofy faces for the camera, Sushant and Kiara can be seen having fun on the sets of their film. Seeing the throwback photos, fans were extremely heartbroken over the demise of the talented actor.

When the news of Sushant’s demise broke, Kiara was left heartbroken. She shared a throwback photo with Sushant with a heartbreak emoticon. Apart from Kiara, stars like , , , , , , Vicky Kaushal and others expressed grief and shock on social media over Sushant's demise.

Here are Kiara Advani and Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback photos:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s post mortem report had reportedly confirmed that the actor had passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant’s last rites were performed at Vile Parle, Mumbai in the presence of his friends and family. Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, , Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan, Mukesh Chhabra and more were present for Sushant’s funeral and paid their last respects to the late actor along with his family. Kriti even penned a note a day after Sushant’s demise and remembered her close friend and Raabta co-star. On screen, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore. His final film, Dil Bechara was being readied for release.

