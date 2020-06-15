When Sushant Singh Rajput confessed he had 'no fear of losing fame and money'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 15. In one of his old interviews, the actor confessed he wasn't scared of losing his fame and fortune.

Sushant Singh Rajput has left fans and the film fraternity in shock with his drastic decision. The actor, who ended his life on Sunday, was 34 years old and reportedly dealt with depression. As the family prepares for his funeral, Bollywood is stepping forward to discuss the importance of mental health and the need to open up about the inner demons. While the discussions take over social media platforms, an archive interview of the actor has Sushant confessing that he wasn't scared of losing his fame and money.

Back in 2017, when the actor had become a household name with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and was preparing for the release of Raabta, opposite Kriti Sanon, he opened up about his journey to Mumbai and spoke about his fame. "I don’t come from a rich family. I dropped out of college and came to Mumbai to act. I lived in a small flat with eight guys, worked from morning till night, and still had the best time of my life. There is no fear of losing my fame and money,” he told Reuters at the time.

"I still remember the day in October 2006 when I decided to come to Mumbai. In my head, I was already a superstar. I still feel that way. And it is not negotiable. Not debatable. No popular opinion can change that feeling,” he added. The actor was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore. His next movie, Dil Bechara, was set to release in May 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

