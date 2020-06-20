  1. Home
When Sushant Singh Rajput could not stop smiling as he posed with Deepika Padukone in a throwback photo

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans continue to pay tributes to the late actor on social media. We stumbled upon a throwback photo on social media of Sushant with Deepika Padukone and it will leave you with bittersweet feelings.
13322 reads Mumbai
It has been a few days since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and fans continue to pour in tributes to the actor on social media. Sushant’s death by suicide left everyone in a state of shock and the people close to him are grieving his loss. While fans continue to miss Sushant and remember him via throwback photos, we stumbled upon a sweet picture where Deepika Padukone joined him for a click. Post Sushant’s demise, Deepika has been spreading awareness about mental health. 

Now, fans of the star have been sharing the throwback photo in which Deepika and Sushant can be seen smiling the widest as they posed with each other. In the throwback photo, Sushant is seen with his long hair. The Kedarnath actor is all smiles as he gets captured in the frame with Deepika. Deepika is seen clad in a white outfit. As she posed with Sushant, she flashed her smile and the Kedarnath actor too looked elated while posing with her. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with Hrithik Roshan on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in a THROWBACK video cannot be missed

The throwback photo has been doing rounds on social media and we stumbled upon the same. Sushant’s suicide case is currently being investigated and several people have been probed in the matter. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty also recorded her statement with the police for 9 hours. Even Sushant’s Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra received summons from the police for recording the statement. Sushant’s demise once again brought focus on the issue of mental health and Deepika has been posting on social media about it since then. When the news of Sushant’s demise broke, Deepika took to social media to share a post where she wrote, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope.” 

Here is the throwback photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai where Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Abhishek Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others joined his family in paying their last respects to him. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. His film, Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi was being readied for release.  

