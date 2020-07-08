When Sushant Singh Rajput danced on Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan and left fans impressed; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. The news of his sudden demise left SRK also in deep shock. We stumbled upon a throwback video from a show where Sushant and SRK grooved together on his iconic song from Dil Se.

It has been a few weeks to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to pay tributes to him on social media. While Sushant was an extremely talented star with films like Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to his name, he used to look up to and was a huge fan. Also, the common point in their journey was the fact that they both began their journey from TV and then moved to Bollywood. Hence, Sushant looked up to him.

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video from an old reality TV show back in 2017 where Sushant and Shah Rukh had shared the stage together and had grooved on Chaiyya Chaiyya. In the video, we get to see the late actor nail every step that was originally done by SRK in the song in Dil Se perfectly while grooving alongside Shah Rukh. Both Sushant and Shah Rukh performed the song together and enthralled the audience that was present. Sushant’s smile while dancing with SRK gave us a glimpse of his love and admiration for him.

Even Farah Khan, Sania Mirza, Bharti Singh could be seen impressed by Sushant’s dance while he grooved to the iconic number with Shah Rukh Khan. The throwback video has been doing rounds on social media post Sushant’s demise and fans have been loving it.

Here is video of Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with Shah Rukh Khan:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s untimely demise is currently being investigated by the police. Statements of several people have been recorded in the matter including Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma and more. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and his autopsy report had confirmed that he passed away of asphyxia due to hanging. His funeral took place in Mumbai in the presence of his family and close friends like Kriti Sanon, and others. His last film, Dil Bechara is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

