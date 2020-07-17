When Sushant Singh Rajput danced to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s song with his dog & made fans go aww; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020, and the film will see the late actor romance debutante Sanjana Sanghi

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, fans of the late actor have been sharing unseen photos and videos of him, and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant wherein he is seen watching Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s movie and in between, Sushant gets up from his bean bag and is seen breaking into an impromptu dance with his dog. In the said video, we can see Sushant Singh Rajput sitting on his bean bag while the song- Sona Kitna Sona from Hero No. 1. is playing on TV and later, we see Sushant Singh Rajput, who is watching the track and eating popcorn and as soon as his dog appears, Sushant gets up and begins to shake a leg with fudge.

Later, fudge is extremely excited as he jumps on Sushant and in the end, Sushant Singh Rajput removes his cap. That said, yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, took to social media to urge for a CBI inquiry into the late actor’s death. In a social media post addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, Rhea requested with folded hands for an inquiry to understand what ‘prompted’ Sushant to take the extreme step. Along with an unseen photo of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea wrote, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate”.

However, today, in the latest, it is being reported that the Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sees no need for CBI’s intervention as he stated that the Mumbai Police do not suspect any foul play in relation to Sushant’s suicide so far and so, he doesn’t think that a CBI probe is required.

