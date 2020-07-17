  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sushant Singh Rajput danced to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s song with his dog & made fans go aww; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020, and the film will see the late actor romance debutante Sanjana Sanghi
3258 reads Mumbai
When Sushant Singh Rajput danced to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s song with his dog & made fans go aww; WatchWhen Sushant Singh Rajput danced to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s song with his dog & made fans go aww; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, fans of the late actor have been sharing unseen photos and videos of him, and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant wherein he is seen watching Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s movie and in between, Sushant gets up from his bean bag and is seen breaking into an impromptu dance with his dog. In the said video, we can see Sushant Singh Rajput sitting on his bean bag while the song- Sona Kitna Sona from Hero No. 1. is playing on TV and later, we see Sushant Singh Rajput, who is watching the track and eating popcorn and as soon as his dog appears, Sushant gets up and begins to shake a leg with fudge.

Later, fudge is extremely excited as he jumps on Sushant and in the end, Sushant Singh Rajput removes his cap. That said, yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, took to social media to urge for a CBI inquiry into the late actor’s death. In a social media post addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, Rhea requested with folded hands for an inquiry to understand what ‘prompted’ Sushant to take the extreme step. Along with an unseen photo of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea wrote, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate”.

However, today, in the latest, it is being reported that the Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sees no need for CBI’s intervention as he stated that the Mumbai Police do not suspect any foul play in relation to Sushant’s suicide so far and so, he doesn’t think that a CBI probe is required.

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fudge Sushant Singh Rajput (@lifeasfudge_) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement