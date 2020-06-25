When Sushant Singh Rajput earned audiences applause after he revealed what he has learnt from his father;Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore and next, he will be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, which will have a digital release.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and when the Mumbai Police called up Sushant’s father to inform his family about their son’s demise, his father, as per reports, collapsed. Later, Sushant’s father and his relatives reached Mumbai for the last rites before leaving for Bihar to hold the prayer meet. Now ever since Sushant’s untimely demise, die-hard fans of the actor have been digging deep into the archives to share old and throwback photos and videos of the late actor and today, we got our hands on a video from a reality show wherein Sushant is talking about his father.

Back in 2018, during the promotions of Kedarnath, when Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan visited the sets of a reality show, the late actor was asked about what has he learnt from his father and to this, Sushant said that, “Ek buhut achi cheez seekhi hai apne dad se jo ekdum se mere dimaag mein aati hai although mein buhut hee precisely answer doonga- buhut kuch meine apni Mother se seekha hai but buhut kuch seekh sakte hai yeh meine apne papa se seekh Hain.” After his reply, everyone was seen clapping for Sushant and his priceless reply.

As we speak, the Mumbai police has received the final post-mortem report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case and as per reports, the cause of death has been identified as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. “There were no struggle marks or external injuries on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. His nails were clean,” the report stated. Post his demise, almost twenty-three people- including his friends and family, have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police, in connection to the case, and the list consists of- Sushant’s father and sisters, his CA- Siddharth Pithani, creative content manager -Keshav, Radhika Nihalani- PR manager; Kushal Zaveri- director of Sushant’s first serial who later became his manager; Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, and others.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video here:

