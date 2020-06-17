When Sushant Singh Rajput enjoyed a piggyback ride on Kriti Sanon and it was oh so sweet; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and the actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space in Raabta and although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, however, fans loved their chemistry in the film. Post Raabta, Sushant and Kriti didn’t feature again in a film, however, the two continued to share a great rapport and post his demise, Kriti Sanon was snapped at the last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput and later, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos with Sushant and alongside the photo, Kriti penned a heartwarming note remembering her co-star and friend.

Kriti wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..” And today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant and Kriti wherein Sushant is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on Kriti and the two are seen having a good laugh about it and what caught our attention was Sushant who was in a joyful mood.

Also, yesterday, it was being reported that Sushant’s sister-in-law passed away in Bihar after she heard of Sushant’s demise as she couldn’t digest the news. Also, yesterday, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande, was snapped outside his house as she had gone to visit his family.

Check out Sushant and Kriti' video here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co star Prarthana Behere REVEALS Ankita Lokhande is devastated

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×