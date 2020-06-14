When Sushant Singh Rajput expressed his passion for astronomy with a video of his training at the USSRC; Watch

Did you know that Sushant Singh Rajput was an avid lover of astronomy and proved his love for the same on his social media account?

After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, there has come yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, they have not found any suspicious object.

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus' romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more. Besides acting and dance, the actor was passionate about a lot of other things as well. From astronomy to travel, Sushant loved everything. The actor was an avid lover of astronomy and proved his love for the same on his social media account.

(Also Read: 10 times Sushant Singh Rajput's quotes on life won our hearts)

The actor had once expressed that it was his childhood dream to become an astronaut and work at NASA. Sushant had even bought a telescope for himself and had been enjoying the view of space and satellites because of it. In the year 2019 in the month of April, he had once shared a video of the training that he had taken at USSRC. Sharing the video, Sushant had written, "#Mytraining@USSRC.Nasa ! “The hatch that opens to the dreams, that which makes you week in the knees(at least 1/6 times:), and then even metaphorically, make you feel over the moon. ——— #Apollo #Lunarmodule #commandmodule #training #astronony #passion #AncientDreams."

Infact, since Sushant could not fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, the actor had sent two kids to NASA, one of whom has even won a gold medal and is now training to become an astronaut. Sushant had even planned to send 100 more kids to the space research organization in the United States. The actor had even bought a piece of land in the region of Mare Muscoviense, also called the Sea of Muscovy on the moon.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's post from 2019 here:

In an interview, Sushant had said, "I had done a workshop at NASA when I went there two years ago. Those who trained me had said that if I continued for a few more weeks, I would have received a certificate of instructor. So, now, I am planning to go to Houston to complete the training. It consists of everything that you need to know about going to space, including sitting in the centrifuge." The actor even expressed his desire to go to the moon. He said, "NASA plans to send astronauts on the Moon by 2024. I am planning to prepare myself for it, in case I get lucky."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×