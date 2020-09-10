When Sushant Singh Rajput fed a small girl on the sets of Sonchiriya; THROWBACK VIDEO

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a video of her late brother from the sets of Sonchiriya

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been actively sharing throwback and unseen videos of the late actor on Instagram. From his unseen photos with family to rare videos, Shweta has been fighting for justice for her late brother, and today, she took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of 2019 film Sonchiriya. In the said video, the late actor can be seen feeding a small girl with his own hands and alongside the video, she wrote, “A Beautiful Caring Heart! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.”

As soon as the actor’s sister shared the video on social media, the video went viral, and netizens were all hearts for his kind gesture and large-heartedness. Talking about the film, Sonchiriya was directed by Abhishek Chaubey and the film starred Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. Now while #WarriorsRoar4SSR is trending on Twitter, today, the sessions court will hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea because as we speak, she is arrested by the NCB in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

In the latest, Rhea’s friend, Shibani Dandekar, has come down heavily on Ankita Lokhande after SSR’s ex-girlfriend lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs while she knew of his alleged mental health and depression. In Ankita’s post, she questioned Rhea that since she was the closest to SSR, she should not have let him consume drugs.

