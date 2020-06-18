When Sushant Singh Rajput gave a fun spin to Shah Rukh Khan’s Koi Mil Gaya song & proved he is a true SRK fan

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left all his fans in a state of shock. The Chhichhore actor was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and SRK too was saddened by Sushant’s untimely demise. A throwback video of Sushant recreating Koi Mil Gaya is going viral as fans continue to pay tributes to him.

In the past few days, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been in a state of grief over the sudden demise of the Kedarnath actor. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and his untimely demise sent shockwaves across Bollywood. Several stars remembered Sushant in social media posts and too mourned the loss of the talented and young star. Sushant was a true Shah Rukh Khan fan and several times, he would mimic SRK and fans would love it.

We stumbled upon a throwback video from 2019 when Sushant jammed to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s song Koi Mil Gaya with Chhichhore co-star Naveen Polishetty. In the throwback video, Sushant is seen recreating Shah Rukh’s song Koi Mil Gaya with his co-star. Seeing how the actor was having fun while copying the same expressions as SRK in the video, one can guess that he was a true blue Shah Rukh fan. Sushant had shared the video on social media last year and it went viral.

Post his demise, the video of Sushant recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Koi Mil Gaya is going viral among his fans. Many have been sharing the same on social media as a tribute to the late Kedarnath star.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s video of recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s Koi Mil Gaya Song:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s demise left Bollywood in a state of shock. Investigations of the police revealed that the actor’s post mortem confirmed he passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant’s funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Kriti Sanon, , Varun Sharma,Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinesh Vijan and other stars from Bollywood joined his family to bid adieu to the actor. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. He was gearing up for the release of his film, Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi.

