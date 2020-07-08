When Sushant Singh Rajput greeted hundreds of fans on the sets of Dil Bechara; Watch Throwback Video

We came across a throwback video from the sets of Dil Bechara which shows Sushant Singh Rajput meeting hundreds of his fans with director Mukesh Chhabra.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Dil Bechara, which will also be his last, has made headlines for all the right reasons. From clocking 1 million likes within just first two hours of its release to beating likes on the Avengers: Endgame trailer, Dil Bechara is already creating history and making waves on the Internet. Now, we came across a throwback video from the sets of Dil Bechara which shows the actor meeting hundreds of his fans.

In the video, Sushant can be seen approaching his fans with director Mukesh Chhabra. At least hundreds of fans gathered to meet the actor when he was shooting for the film. On seeing him, a bunch of young girls can be seen getting past security and running in Sushant's direction. Amidst loud cheering, Sushant waves out to the crowd and it will definitely put a smile on your face.

Check out the video below:

Dil Bechara stars Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant and the film is an adaptation of John Green's Book The Fault In Our Stars as well as the film. Sharing the film's trailer, Mukesh Chhabra had penned an emotional note for Sushant and written, "Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara." Dil Bechara's trailer left the actor's fans emotional and teary-eyed.

