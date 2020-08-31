When Sushant Singh Rajput grooved with sister Shweta on Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast at a family bash; See Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently under investigation and amid the same, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti often drops throwback photos of her late brother to recall him. Once again, Shweta remembered him with a sweet memory.

It has been over 2 months to the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family is still coming to terms with his loss. The actor passed away in June 2020 and left everyone shocked, While his family is fighting for justice for him, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti often drops old photos with the late actor and recalls her late brother. The throwback photos of Sushant with his family give fans a glimpse of the good old days when the actor was happy and was with his loved ones.

On Monday, Shweta took to social media to share throwback photos with Sushant from a 2014 family get together on his elder sister Rani and her husband’s wedding anniversary. In the photos, Sushant could be seen happily joining his sister Shweta on the dance floor and grooving to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. In another photo, Sushant and Shweta could be seen matching steps on the 90s song and in another picture, we get to see the Chhichhore actor posing with his sisters Shweta, Meetu, Rani and Priyanka.

Recalling the good old days and remembering her late brother, Shweta wrote, “Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of “Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast” after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest.” Shweta also shared another throwback video of Sushant in which the late actor is seen generously distributing sweets and books to children. She called him, “somebody with a Heart of Gold.”

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s old photos with his sisters:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case investigation is currently going on and Rhea Chakraborty has been under the radar of CBI from the past 3 days. It is reported that she has been summoned again along with brother Showik Chakraborty. Apart from this, the Enforcement Directorate also summoned Gaurav Arya in the case and he is also set to appear before them on Monday. Sushant’s case is being investigated for an alleged drug angle too by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Credits :Instagram

