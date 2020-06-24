When Sushant Singh Rajput guided Sara Ali Khan while she was ‘lost’ during the shoot of Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath

We all know that Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, and since the two were seen on-screen together, fans totally loved their chemistry and camaraderie. Sadly, as we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput is not there with us any longer as the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence, and soon after his demise, a heartbroken Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to offer condolences to the family as she shared unseen photos from the sets of Kedarnath.

That said, today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sara and Sushant from the promotions of the film wherein Sara is seen praising Sushant and also thanking Sushant for being helpful and for teaching her Hindi. “I don’t know how I’ve done in the film. I’ve really, really tried my best. But I don’t think I would’ve been able to do any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person to have had. There were days when I was a little lost, I was a little scared, but he was just always hands-on. Whatever broken Hindi I speak, Sushant has taught me.”

Post Sushant’s demise, Abhishek Kapoor opened up about the fact that during the promotions of Kedarnath, Sushant was really affected because all the attention was diverted towards Sara Ali Khan. On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore and the film was a massive box office hit.

