When Sushant Singh Rajput indulged in adorable banter with his sisters in a priceless throwback video; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away two months back and his fans continue to pay tributes to the late actor. A throwback video of Sushant with his sisters is going viral and it will leave you emotional.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away two months back and it has been an extremely hard time for his friends, fans and family to come to terms with their loss. The Chhichhore actor left everyone shocked and saddened as he passed away at his apartment in Mumbai. While the case investigation is currently going on, the actor’s sisters have been remembering him on social media with throwback photos and videos. Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared a goofy video with him. Now, another video of Sushant with his sister has been shared by fans clubs of the actor.

Several social media handles of fan clubs of Sushant have been sharing old videos and photos as tributes to the late actor. Now, we stumbled upon an old video where Sushant can be seen indulging in hilarious conversations with his sister Rani and Meetu. In the video, Sushant can be seen telling his sister that he got tired of bowling to her but she did not hit a six. In her reply, Sushant’s sister can be seen defending herself and her elder sister Rani also came out in her support.

The adorable conversation between Sushant and his sister left fans of the late actor extremely overwhelmed by emotion. The cute banter between Sushant and his sister proved that he was extremely close to them.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video with sisters:

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case. After Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna, the case took a new turn. So far, the ED has grilled Rhea, Showik, Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi, Rhea’s father, Sushant’s former staff members and others. Now, it was reported that Rhea’s former CA also was summoned by the ED for questioning. Sushant had passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

