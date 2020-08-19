When Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara clicked a selfie on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story sets & gave priceless memories

Kiara Advani and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut back in the 2014 film Fugly and next, she was seen in films such as M S Dhoni, Good Newwz, Kalank and others. Since Fugly didn’t perform well at the box office, it was only after the success of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) that Kiara rose to fame. While her last film good Newwz was a box office success, she is all set to woo the audiences next with her OTT release- Laxmmi Bomb opposite .

Now today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Kiara Advani and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wherein the late actor is clicking a selfie while she poses, and the photo is just too precious. Since Kiara and Sushant shared screen space in M S Dhoni, the two shared a great camaraderie and post Sushant’s demise, Kiara Advani took to social media to mourn his loss. Now as we speak, Kiara Advani is quarantining at home with her parents, and the actress is often seen sharing throwback photos and videos with her Instafam, and recently, when she celebrated her birthday, rumoured boyfriend tagged her as ‘Sunshine’ as he wished her on the occasion.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, today, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to investigate the case and also, ordered the Mumbai police to hand over all the reports of the case. Soon after the verdict, , , , Tisca Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and others took to social media to hail the verdict.

