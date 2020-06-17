When Sushant Singh Rajput & MS Dhoni gave similar expressions while promoting the Indian skipper's biopic

In a throwback photo the late actor is seen giving similar expressions with cricketer MS Dhoni while promoting the Indian skipper's biopic. The duo is seen at the film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story's promotions.

The sudden demise of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the country. According to media reports, the actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. In a throwback photo the late actor is seen giving similar expressions with cricketer MS Dhoni while promoting the Indian skipper's biopic. The duo is seen at the film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story's promotions and are clicked giving similar fun expressions. The news of the actor's passing left his fans and followers in deep shock and disbelief. Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of many noteworthy films.

The actor received a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of MS Dhoni in the biopic. Many celebrities from Bollywood and even the south film industry took to their respective social media handles to express their shock over the actor's demise. Fans and followers of the actor offered their condolences to the late actor's family. The actor's unfortunate passing has left his fans and followers in shock. Sushant Singh Rajput's passing also gave rise to the discussions over mental health issues. The news reports suggest that the Bollywood actor had some mental health issues.

The photo of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the Indian skipper MS Dhoni brings back fond memories of the time when the actor was promoting his film. The fans dearly miss the actor as he was considered to be one of the most talented actors in the country.

