When Sushant Singh Rajput nailed Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose and crooned Main Yaha Hu in a throwback video

Sushant Singh Rajput and his love for Shah Rukh Khan was well known. We stumbled upon a throwback video in which Sushant can be seen performing on SRK’s Veer Zaara song.

It has been over a month to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to remember him with sweet tributes on social media. From sharing his throwback photos to rewatching his films, many of Sushant’s fans have been trying to cope with his loss in their own way. Sushant and his love for was well known. Moreover, since both of the stars had come from a TV background to films, they connected over it. Fans knew of how much Sushant looked up to King Khan.

Now, we stumbled upon a throwback video of Sushant trying to nail Shah Rukh Khan’s song Main Yaha Hu from Veer Zaara. In the throwback video, we can see Sushant clad in a casual white tee and jeans with a friend. As he was strolling through a park, the late actor is seen breaking into an impromptu performance on Main Yaha Hu and also nailing King Khan’s signature dance move of open arms in the same. With a smile on his face, Sushant won hearts with his open arms pose.

A while back, a video of Sushant recreating Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with his Chhichhore co-star in a video went viral. Several videos of Sushant imitating Shah Rukh while driving around the city have also been going viral on social media as the fans continue to remember the late actor and his love for Shah Rukh Khan.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s video of recreating Shah Rukh’s signature pose:

Meanwhile, Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. His death came as a shock to everyone in Bollywood. His death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and several celebrities including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and more have recorded their statements. Fans of Sushant have been demanding a CBI probe in his death’s case. The actor’s final film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Credits :Instagram

