When Sushant Singh Rajput recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Palat scene on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss; Watch

Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara, will release digitally on July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise sent shockwaves across the nation after the actor died by suicide on July 14, 2020. Although the late actor didn’t leave any suicide note, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case to probe if professional rivalry was the reason which forced the actor to claim his life and ever since his demise, family, and friends have been interrogated in the case. That said, ever since Sushant’s untimely demise, fans of the actor have been sharing old and throwback videos of him on social media and amidst a host of videos, one such video that caught our attention is from the sets of ’s Bigg Boss when the actor and Sara Ali Khan had visited the show to promote their film- Kedarnath

Now we all know that Sushant Singh Rajput, by self admission, was a die-hard fan and on Bigg Boss, SSR had recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic ‘Palat’ scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with his co-star Sara Ali Khan and in the said video, after recreating the scene, Salman Khan had said, “Very nice yaar.”

While Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore starring , his last release- Dil Bechara, will release digitally on July 24, 2020 and the film is an official adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video here:

