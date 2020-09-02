When Sushant Singh Rajput rested his head on Ankita Lokhande as they partied together in 2013; See Photo

Today, we got our hands on an unseen photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande wherein the two are seen partying. Take a look

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande has been supporting the late actor’s family as they demand justice in the death of the late actor. Recently, in an interview, when Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant used to feel claustrophobic during flights, Ankita instantly lashed out at Rhea as for proff, Ankita shared a video of Sushant in a flight simulator and alongside, she wrote, “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it.”

That said, Ankita even shares a great camaraderie with Sushant’s sisters, and today, when Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a photo of her son and Sushant’s nephew getting ready for his first day at school, Ankita Lokhande sent her best wishes and blessing to late star Sushant Singh Rajput's nephew Nirvaan. While Shweta shared a collage of his pictures dressed up in his uniform and attending the online classes, her caption read, “Bring it on! First day of school for this little munchkin! Blessings," and soon after, Ankita dropped a comment and said, "Awwwwww Nirvanu. Lots of blessings to you." And today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Ankita and Sushant from 2013 when the two were dating each other, and in the said photo, which is from a party, Sushant is pretending to sleep while resting his head on Ankita’s lap while the Manikarnika actress is seen posing for the camera.

As we speak, the CBI is probing the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, and as per reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others after reports emerged that drugs were supplied to her and the late actor.

