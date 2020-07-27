  1. Home
When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed birthday girl Kriti Sanon 'cried' after his character in Kai Po Che died

In one of her interactions with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput had appeared for an interview together during the promotions of Raabta and fondly spoken about each other.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput  and Kriti Sanon shared a chemistry like no other. The co-stars had quite the fan following on social media and ardent admirers when their film Raabta released in 2017. Today, as Kriti completes another year around the sun and celebrates her birthday, we decided to go back in time and compile some of the happiest moments of the actress with Pinkvilla. 

In one of her interactions with Pinkvilla, Kriti and Sushant had appeared for an interview together during the promotions of Raabta and fondly spoken about each other. Speaking about their onscreen chemistry, Kriti had said, "I think chemistry is something we have honestly not worked on. When I met him for the first time, we didn't know each other. And we did this scene in front of our director. Somewhere in the third or fourth take, we were sort of completing each other's lines. So he felt that spark and chemistry would be nice for Raabta." 

Goofing around, the late actor went on to call Kriti a stalker. Calling Kriti a huge fan of his work, Sushant jokingly said, "In Kai Po Che, she just couldn't take her eyes off me. And she cried also when I died." To this, Kriti added, "I howled." 

Check out Kriti Sanon's video below: 

Here's wishing Kriti Sanon a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput for last time in Dil Bechara: Saw YOU come alive in many moments

Credits :Pinkvilla

