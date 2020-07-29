  1. Home
When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed he wasn't invited to three Bollywood parties

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has sent a shockwave across the entire industry. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the actor once said he hadn't been invited to three Bollywood parties.
12310 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 and even after one month of his demise, fans and loved ones are unable to digest this fact that he is gone. The late actor’s untimely demise comes as a deep shock to the entire entertainment industry. At the same time, the debates and controversies that have sprung up after that are grabbing headlines almost every day. Needless to say, a particular section of people has sensed foul play in Sushant’s death.

They have blamed some of the bigwigs of the industry for the same and also called them out as the flagbearers of nepotism in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Sushant once had a conversation with one of his fans on Twitter in a now deleted tweet in which he revealed that he hasn’t been invited to three Bollywood parties. The MS Dhoni star also mentioned that he is having a good time watching Pink back then. He gave this reply when a fan asked him to attend one of the three events that were organized that very night.

Meanwhile, in a shocking state of events, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on charges of abetment of suicide, threatening the actor, financially exploiting him, and others. The six-page FIR reportedly includes 16 allegations against the actress. Numerous celebs and personalities have already urged a CBI probe in the late actor’s case and till date, as many as 37 people have been summoned by the Mumbai Police for getting the statements recorded.  

