When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed he would make short films even if he doesn't get paid; Watch VIDEO

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left many of his fans and loved ones heartbroken. Check out a throwback video in which the actor talked about his aspirations.

The Bollywood film industry lost another gem on Sunday, 14th June after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was just 34 at the time of his death. As per police reports, he had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. This sad piece of news has created a huge uproar on social media. Celebrities, fans, and loved ones of Sushant mourned the loss of the talented actor. Some of them even attended his funeral on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput was very passionate about his career. We get a proof of the same in a throwback video in which the actor could be heard talking about his aspirations. The MS Dhoni star states that he initially began with dancing and theatre after joining college. In his words, he discovered something that he wanted to do. Sushant then revealed that his priority was to learn which used to give him excitement. He then stated that he would still do it even if he doesn’t get paid and that he would continue to make short films.

Check out the throwback video below:

The actor initially began his career in the Indian television industry with daily soaps like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. He then moved to Bollywood in 2013 and made his debut with the movie Kai Po Che. This was followed by other movies but the kind of fame that Sushant received post his stint in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is worth mentioning here. His last movie will be Dil Bechara which is yet to be released in the theatres.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's father confesses late actor was sad because of 'ongoing tension in the film industry')

Share your comment ×