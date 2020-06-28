When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed his late mother's name was included in his own name

Sushant Singh Rajput had once revealed the meaning of his name during a conversation with one of his fans. Moreover, his name also had his late mother's name included in it.

The Bollywood film industry has lost yet another gem this year – Sushant Singh Rajput. After the sad demise of Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan, the film fraternity woke up to get another tragic news about the MS Dhoni star’s death on 14th June. Police reports state that the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. Sushant had lost his mother when he was 16. He had revealed that he was very close to his late mother.

In fact, the last post that the late actor shared on Instagram was dedicated to his mother. Now, an old conversation with Sushant with one of his fans throws more light about his bond with her. Once, a fan of the actor had asked him the meaning of his name. In response, the actor replied, “it means anything and everything at the same time. The best part is the middle heart part of my name which is also my mother’s name.”

Check out the conversation below:

Sushant’s inevitable love for his mother is once again evident here. The late actor initially earned fame post his stint in numerous popular daily soaps including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. He then entered Bollywood in 2013 to pursue his dreams further and made his debut with Kai Po Che. Sushant’s breakthrough role was in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the Indian skipper. His last appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara which is releasing next month.

