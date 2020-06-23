When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed in one of his interviews how death is what he fears the most

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left all of us numb and heartbroken. The actor once spoke about his fear of death in an interview. Read on to know more.

The year 2020 has not proved to be a good one as Bollywood has lost many gems including Irrfan Khan, , Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput. The MS Dhoni star passes away on 14th June leaving everyone heartbroken. As per the police statement, he committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor’s tragic death has sent a shockwave across the entire entertainment industry while his friends and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone.

We have come across an old video of one of Sushant’s interviews which is sure to make anyone miss him even more. On being asked by the interviewer whether he fears anything in his life, the actor simply replied with one word – death. Moreover, the actor also stated that he doesn’t know who he is during the three hours when he sleeps every day. He further adds that it is scary to not know who one is and probably that’s what happens after death.

Check out the video below:

Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career in the Indian television industry and won hearts with his performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then made his official debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013). What followed was a series of amazing movies including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story that made him an overnight star. His last on-screen appearance will be Dil Bechara which is yet to be released into the theatres.

(ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: There is more than meets the eye)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×