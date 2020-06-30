When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed similarities between him & Kriti Sanon to be the reason of their friendship

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shared a great bond of friendship. His sudden demise left Kriti extremely heartbroken. In a throwback video, we can see Sushant explaining why he and Kriti connected and became friends.

It has been about 15 days since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and it has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. His close friends from the industry have paid emotional tributes to the late Chhichhore actor. Among them, Kriti Sanon, who shared a great bond of friendship with Sushant, also remembered him post his sudden demise in a heart-wrenching post. While Sushant and Kriti worked together in Raabta, their friendship went beyond work. A throwback video is doing rounds on social media in which Sushant is seen talking about Kriti.

Back in the days during the premiere of Hindi Medium, Kriti and Sushant graced the event together. In a throwback video, late Chhichhore actor can be seen explaining why he and Kriti become friends. Sushant is seen telling the media that he and Kriti had a lot of similarities due to which they became friends. He mentioned that they both connected over Delhi talks and that they have done engineering. He even mentioned that they have ‘similar passions’ when it came to work and films.

Not just this, Sushant joked about him dropping out from engineering and also revealed himself and Kriti to be a foodie. The late actor is seen expressing that he and Kriti like to give their 100 percent to their films as they are passionate towards work. Describing why he and Kriti became friends, Sushant summed up all the similarities between him and his Raabta co-star.

Here is the video of Sushant Singh Rajput talking about Kriti Sanon:

Post Sushant’s demise, everyone including Kriti were left shocked and saddened. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15 and Kriti along with , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan and others paid their last respects to the late actor. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and his autopsy report confirmed asphyxia to be the reason behind his death. Sushant’s suicide case is being investigated and many people have recorded statements in the same. His last film, Dil Bechara will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 24, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

